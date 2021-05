The head of a city government.

The ship of the Pilgrim Fathers.

A type of thick dressing.

People traditionally danced around this in England.

A state of violent disorder, havoc.

A member of a Mesoamerican Indian people.

Virginia -------- co-starred in the 1946 movie "The Best Years of Our Lives."

A 1937 musical starring Jeanette MacDonald and Nelson Eddy.