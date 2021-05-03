Texarkana to start on airport terminal

TEXARKANA -- Groundbreaking for the new $34 million passenger terminal at Texarkana Regional Airport is set for June 12 at 11 a.m.

Airport officials hope to complete the project in 2024.

Paul Mehrlich, executive director of aviation, said the $34 million price tag includes not only the building's construction but everything that goes with it, including aircraft taxiways, an apron for aircraft parking and jet bridges for loading passengers.

Airport Authority Board members scheduled the groundbreaking at their meeting Thursday.

Once the terminal is complete, the board will look at possibly extending the airport's primary runway from 6,000 feet to about 9,000 feet to accommodate potential commercial cargo fights in addition to passenger flights. Such a project could be partially funded by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Mehrlich said he will discuss the new terminal before the Texarkana, Arkansas Board of Directors today at 5 p.m., just before the board's 6 p.m. regular meeting.