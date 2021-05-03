Sections
Train smashes into car in Rogers

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 12:28 p.m.
Tow truck operator Troy Harmon (center) looks on as Ryan Wardow, owner of Roadside Services Towing, secures a car to a tow truck, Monday, May 3, 2021 near the train tracks on Walnut Street and South Arkansas Street in Rogers. Rogers Police received a call at 9:29 am on Monday for a single car collision with a train. One person was admitted to the hospital, but his condition is unknown.

A car and a train collided Monday morning in Rogers.

The Rogers Fire Department responded to Walnut Street and South Arkansas Street after a train struck a car crossing the intersection.

One person was taken to a local hospital, but their condition is unknown.

Photo by Charlie Kaijo
A car is shown, Monday, May 3, 2021 near the train tracks on Walnut Street and South Arkansas Street in Rogers.
Photo by Charlie Kaijo
Kevin Dickson (from left), Ryan Wardow and Tory Harmon secure a car to a tow truck, Monday, May 3, 2021 near the train tracks on Walnut Street and South Arkansas Street in Rogers.
