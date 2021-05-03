Train smashes into car in Rogers

A car and a train collided Monday morning in Rogers.

The Rogers Fire Department responded to Walnut Street and South Arkansas Street after a train struck a car crossing the intersection.

One person was taken to a local hospital, but their condition is unknown.

Photo by Charlie Kaijo

A car is shown, Monday, May 3, 2021 near the train tracks on Walnut Street and South Arkansas Street in Rogers. Rogers Police received a call at 9:29 am on Monday for a single car collision with a train. One person was admitted to the hospital, but his condition is unknown. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)