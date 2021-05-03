Troopers: Man killed after pickup strikes tree in Clark County

A driver of a pickup was killed early Sunday morning in a Clark County crash, after his vehicle struck a tree, troopers said.

Dennison Johnson, 31, of Delight, was driving a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 west on Arkansas 26, at the time of the crash, according to a preliminary report from state police.

The vehicle crossed both lanes, leaving the roadway, and struck a tree, troopers said.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.

Troopers describe the conditions at the time of the crash as rainy and wet.

At least 194 people were killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to a summary report from the Department of Public Safety.