Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

April 19

Burger Plus

14 S. University Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Baked beans reheating on top of the oven at 86 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Buildup of debris inside ice machine. Food debris buildup on refrigerators, floors, walls, scales and other items. Retail food permit has expired.

E-Z Mart

4026 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Hot dogs were thawing at room temperature on a shelf.

Noncritical violations: Bathroom does not have hand washing signage.

Harps Food Stores/10 Box Cost Plus

1101 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Dispenser of paper towels in hand washing sink meat area is not working properly. Hand washing sink in restroom for employees does not have hand washing signage. Packaged bakery product does not have an accurate list of ingredients. Different bakery items have the same list of ingredients (bread, cakes, cupcake, duros). Duros in bulk container do not have label information. Current retail food permit is not posted.

Las Fajitas Mexican Grill

5266 N. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: No paper towels at hand washing sink in server area; paper towel dispensers at other hand washing sinks not working.

Noncritical violations: Freezer door, handles and inside have a buildup of food debris.

N365

1602 E. Robinson Ave., Suite I, Springdale

Critical violations: Chemical sanitizer is not available (chlorine).

Noncritical violations: Hand washing sinks (food prep-area and toilet) do not have hand washing signage. Refrigerator does not have a thermometer.

Orchard Children's Academy

2987 Cambridge St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No chlorine testing strips available at the time of inspection. Retail food permit has expired.

Red Robin

695 E. Van Asche Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Several surfaces of equipment and containers with food or with clean utensils are not clean.

Taco Bell

176 Joyce St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Outside garbage receptacle lacks a drain plug installed.

Wasabi

313 W. Dickson St., Suite 105, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Raw eggs stored above ready to eat foods. Fish thawing at room temperature.

April 20

Farmington High School Outdoor

12329 Arkansas 170 North, Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Cheese and salsa are not date marked in the refrigerator.

Marco's Pizza

3399 Black Forest Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: A bottle of degreaser was not labeled.

Noncritical violations: Chicken wings were not covered in the walk-in cooler. Posted permit expired on 12-31-2020.

Mount Sequoyah Assembly

150 Skyline Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: A package of coconut flour located on the shelving in the downstairs dry food storage room has been gnawed into by a rodent.

Noncritical violations: Walk-in refrigerator floor area below the storage shelving lacks cleaning.

Mojo's Pints

2630 E. Citizens Drive, Suites A & B, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Hand washing sink has a container with dumped drink ice and sliced fruit stored in the basin.

Noncritical violations: Two containers for storing wet wiping cloths between uses are stored on the food preparation floor. Working serrated knife is stored in a container of chemical sanitizing solution between uses.

Ven Mart

2103 Powell St., Suite A, Springdale

Critical violations: Spray bottle with chemical product does not have a label.

Noncritical violations: Prep table and refrigerator lack a thermometer. Packaged tortillas lack a label. Lacking drain board.

April 21

Dairy Queen

2190 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Freezer has a buildup of ice and a broken light shield.

Dollar Tree Store

2002 S. Pleasant St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Packaged food items are stored in contact with the floor (packaged wrapped water in customer area and cardboard box in freezer).

Fairfield Inn & Suites

755 E. Van Asche Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Hand washing sink in food prep area does not have paper towels. Retail food permit is not posted.

Kyoto Hibachi Express Food

1064 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Tontitown

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Reheating noodles on the grill was recorded at 118 degrees.

Shogun Ginger

1163 W. Martin Luther King, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Thermometer missing in refrigerator at prep station.

Sonic Drive In

1443 W. Main St., Johnson

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Current retail food permit is not posted.

St. Paul's Episcopal Church

224 N. East Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No paper towels at the hand washing sink. No test strips or dish temp plate to spot check the sanitizing temperature in dish machine.

T-Mo's Cajun Cookin'

1064 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Tontitown

Critical violations: Food sauce in the refrigerator without dates on the containers.

Noncritical violations: None

April 22

Greenland Mini Mart

25 N. Main St., Greenland

Critical violations: Open packages of commercially packaged deli ham and turkey stored in cold holding unit lack discard date marking.

Noncritical violations: None

House of Taste

318 S. Archibald Yell Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Rice, chopped vegetables, pork and other prepared items were not date marked. Batteries, Goo Gone and other chemicals stored on shelving over packages or bottles of food. Container of salt and vinegar were not in original packages and were not labeled. The vent covers are missing from the grill area.

Juice Palm

644 W. Dickson St., 101, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The side door to the establishment near the food preparation area is propped open. One food employee lacks a hair restraint for head. Table top electric fryer is not positioned beneath a mechanical ventilation hood.

Natural State Smokehouse

1255 W. Wilson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Employee failed to wash hands prior to disposable glove use. Handwashing sink lacks available water. Food stored in upright refrigerator internal temperatures are 47 degrees, (cream pie, potato salad and coleslaw). Should be held at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: Outdoor meat smoker lacks screened walls. Outdoor smokers require screening.

On the Mark

2588 N. Gregg St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Cooked wings in walk-in cooler was temping at 46 degrees and should be at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: None

Wendy's

281 W. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No hand washing signage at the front hand washing sink. No covered receptacle in women's restroom.

April 23

Arkansas Farmhouse Association, Inc.

384 N. Arkansas Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Test strips unavailable. Retail food permit expired.

Braich Arrow Express

1398 W. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Springdale

Critical violations: The nacho cheese sauce package does not have a date of opening and shall be kept hot in the hot holding kept for seven days.

Noncritical violations: None

Hyatt Place Fayetteville

348 E. Van Asche Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Hand washing sink in bar area lacks employee handwashing notice.

La Caprichosa Mexican Food

4407 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: In refrigerator there are raw eggs are stored above packaged bread and container with other food.

Noncritical violations: None

Saddlebock Brewery

18244 Habberton Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Raw egg are stored above packaged tomatoes.

Noncritical violations: There are two sinks in food prep area, one hand wash sink and the other is a mop sink not properly identified. Current retail food permit is not posted.

Sassafras Springs Vineyard

6461 E. Guy Terry Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Fan located behind the oven is not clean. Current retail food permit is not posted.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

April 19 -- Fayetteville Regional Park, 2600 W. Judge Cummings Road, Fayetteville; Kappa Sigma Fraternity, 711 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville; La Sultana Supermarket, 2111 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale; Mai Lee's Eggrolls, 107 N. Old Missouri Road, Springdale; Walker Park, 10 W. 15th St., Fayetteville; White River Baseball Complex, 1820 S. Armstrong Ave., Fayetteville

April 20 -- Farmington High School Indoor, 12329 Arkansas 170 North, Farmington; Harvey Jones Elementary, 909 S. Powell St., Springdale; Kum & Go, 1010 N. Thompson St., Springdale; Little Martians Learning Center, 1310 W. Robinson Ave., Springdale

April 21 -- Bomb Barbeque, 1154 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Springdale; CVS Pharmacy, 2001 S. Thompson St., Springdale; Lavie Salon, 2002 S. Pleasant St., Suite B, Springdale; Taqueria Lulu's, 1064 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Tontitown

April 22 -- Carter Park Concessions, 17 Riverwood Ave., West Fork; Chipotle Mexican Grill, 3379 N. College Ave., Suite 1, Fayetteville; Grace Childcare, 5185 Apple Road, Springdale; Har Ber High School, 300 Jones Road, Springdale; Jimmy Johns, 3379 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; KDK's Soul Kitchen, 2758 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville; Tumbles Day Care, 365 McKnight Ave., West Fork

April 23 -- Bike Rack Brewing, 205 E. Johnson Ave., Springdale; Burton's Creamery, 657 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville; Flav Italian Ice, 2887 N. Pyrite Drive, Fayetteville; Puritan Coffee Bar, 657 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville; Ranalli Farms Produce, 1960 W. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Springdale; Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 1109 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville