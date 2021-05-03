Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.
WASHINGTON COUNTY
April 19
Burger Plus
14 S. University Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: Baked beans reheating on top of the oven at 86 degrees.
Noncritical violations: Buildup of debris inside ice machine. Food debris buildup on refrigerators, floors, walls, scales and other items. Retail food permit has expired.
E-Z Mart
4026 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville
Critical violations: Hot dogs were thawing at room temperature on a shelf.
Noncritical violations: Bathroom does not have hand washing signage.
Harps Food Stores/10 Box Cost Plus
1101 S. Thompson St., Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Dispenser of paper towels in hand washing sink meat area is not working properly. Hand washing sink in restroom for employees does not have hand washing signage. Packaged bakery product does not have an accurate list of ingredients. Different bakery items have the same list of ingredients (bread, cakes, cupcake, duros). Duros in bulk container do not have label information. Current retail food permit is not posted.
Las Fajitas Mexican Grill
5266 N. Thompson St., Springdale
Critical violations: No paper towels at hand washing sink in server area; paper towel dispensers at other hand washing sinks not working.
Noncritical violations: Freezer door, handles and inside have a buildup of food debris.
N365
1602 E. Robinson Ave., Suite I, Springdale
Critical violations: Chemical sanitizer is not available (chlorine).
Noncritical violations: Hand washing sinks (food prep-area and toilet) do not have hand washing signage. Refrigerator does not have a thermometer.
Orchard Children's Academy
2987 Cambridge St., Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: No chlorine testing strips available at the time of inspection. Retail food permit has expired.
Red Robin
695 E. Van Asche Drive, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Several surfaces of equipment and containers with food or with clean utensils are not clean.
Taco Bell
176 Joyce St., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Outside garbage receptacle lacks a drain plug installed.
Wasabi
313 W. Dickson St., Suite 105, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Raw eggs stored above ready to eat foods. Fish thawing at room temperature.
April 20
Farmington High School Outdoor
12329 Arkansas 170 North, Farmington
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Cheese and salsa are not date marked in the refrigerator.
Marco's Pizza
3399 Black Forest Drive, Fayetteville
Critical violations: A bottle of degreaser was not labeled.
Noncritical violations: Chicken wings were not covered in the walk-in cooler. Posted permit expired on 12-31-2020.
Mount Sequoyah Assembly
150 Skyline Drive, Fayetteville
Critical violations: A package of coconut flour located on the shelving in the downstairs dry food storage room has been gnawed into by a rodent.
Noncritical violations: Walk-in refrigerator floor area below the storage shelving lacks cleaning.
Mojo's Pints
2630 E. Citizens Drive, Suites A & B, Fayetteville
Critical violations: Hand washing sink has a container with dumped drink ice and sliced fruit stored in the basin.
Noncritical violations: Two containers for storing wet wiping cloths between uses are stored on the food preparation floor. Working serrated knife is stored in a container of chemical sanitizing solution between uses.
Ven Mart
2103 Powell St., Suite A, Springdale
Critical violations: Spray bottle with chemical product does not have a label.
Noncritical violations: Prep table and refrigerator lack a thermometer. Packaged tortillas lack a label. Lacking drain board.
April 21
Dairy Queen
2190 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Freezer has a buildup of ice and a broken light shield.
Dollar Tree Store
2002 S. Pleasant St., Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Packaged food items are stored in contact with the floor (packaged wrapped water in customer area and cardboard box in freezer).
Fairfield Inn & Suites
755 E. Van Asche Drive, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Hand washing sink in food prep area does not have paper towels. Retail food permit is not posted.
Kyoto Hibachi Express Food
1064 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Tontitown
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Reheating noodles on the grill was recorded at 118 degrees.
Shogun Ginger
1163 W. Martin Luther King, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Thermometer missing in refrigerator at prep station.
Sonic Drive In
1443 W. Main St., Johnson
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Current retail food permit is not posted.
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
224 N. East Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: No paper towels at the hand washing sink. No test strips or dish temp plate to spot check the sanitizing temperature in dish machine.
T-Mo's Cajun Cookin'
1064 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Tontitown
Critical violations: Food sauce in the refrigerator without dates on the containers.
Noncritical violations: None
April 22
Greenland Mini Mart
25 N. Main St., Greenland
Critical violations: Open packages of commercially packaged deli ham and turkey stored in cold holding unit lack discard date marking.
Noncritical violations: None
House of Taste
318 S. Archibald Yell Blvd., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Rice, chopped vegetables, pork and other prepared items were not date marked. Batteries, Goo Gone and other chemicals stored on shelving over packages or bottles of food. Container of salt and vinegar were not in original packages and were not labeled. The vent covers are missing from the grill area.
Juice Palm
644 W. Dickson St., 101, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: The side door to the establishment near the food preparation area is propped open. One food employee lacks a hair restraint for head. Table top electric fryer is not positioned beneath a mechanical ventilation hood.
Natural State Smokehouse
1255 W. Wilson St., Fayetteville
Critical violations: Employee failed to wash hands prior to disposable glove use. Handwashing sink lacks available water. Food stored in upright refrigerator internal temperatures are 47 degrees, (cream pie, potato salad and coleslaw). Should be held at 41 degrees or below.
Noncritical violations: Outdoor meat smoker lacks screened walls. Outdoor smokers require screening.
On the Mark
2588 N. Gregg St., Fayetteville
Critical violations: Cooked wings in walk-in cooler was temping at 46 degrees and should be at 41 degrees or below.
Noncritical violations: None
Wendy's
281 W. Main St., Farmington
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: No hand washing signage at the front hand washing sink. No covered receptacle in women's restroom.
April 23
Arkansas Farmhouse Association, Inc.
384 N. Arkansas Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Test strips unavailable. Retail food permit expired.
Braich Arrow Express
1398 W. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Springdale
Critical violations: The nacho cheese sauce package does not have a date of opening and shall be kept hot in the hot holding kept for seven days.
Noncritical violations: None
Hyatt Place Fayetteville
348 E. Van Asche Drive, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Hand washing sink in bar area lacks employee handwashing notice.
La Caprichosa Mexican Food
4407 S. Thompson St., Springdale
Critical violations: In refrigerator there are raw eggs are stored above packaged bread and container with other food.
Noncritical violations: None
Saddlebock Brewery
18244 Habberton Road, Springdale
Critical violations: Raw egg are stored above packaged tomatoes.
Noncritical violations: There are two sinks in food prep area, one hand wash sink and the other is a mop sink not properly identified. Current retail food permit is not posted.
Sassafras Springs Vineyard
6461 E. Guy Terry Road, Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Fan located behind the oven is not clean. Current retail food permit is not posted.
The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:
April 19 -- Fayetteville Regional Park, 2600 W. Judge Cummings Road, Fayetteville; Kappa Sigma Fraternity, 711 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville; La Sultana Supermarket, 2111 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale; Mai Lee's Eggrolls, 107 N. Old Missouri Road, Springdale; Walker Park, 10 W. 15th St., Fayetteville; White River Baseball Complex, 1820 S. Armstrong Ave., Fayetteville
April 20 -- Farmington High School Indoor, 12329 Arkansas 170 North, Farmington; Harvey Jones Elementary, 909 S. Powell St., Springdale; Kum & Go, 1010 N. Thompson St., Springdale; Little Martians Learning Center, 1310 W. Robinson Ave., Springdale
April 21 -- Bomb Barbeque, 1154 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Springdale; CVS Pharmacy, 2001 S. Thompson St., Springdale; Lavie Salon, 2002 S. Pleasant St., Suite B, Springdale; Taqueria Lulu's, 1064 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Tontitown
April 22 -- Carter Park Concessions, 17 Riverwood Ave., West Fork; Chipotle Mexican Grill, 3379 N. College Ave., Suite 1, Fayetteville; Grace Childcare, 5185 Apple Road, Springdale; Har Ber High School, 300 Jones Road, Springdale; Jimmy Johns, 3379 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; KDK's Soul Kitchen, 2758 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville; Tumbles Day Care, 365 McKnight Ave., West Fork
April 23 -- Bike Rack Brewing, 205 E. Johnson Ave., Springdale; Burton's Creamery, 657 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville; Flav Italian Ice, 2887 N. Pyrite Drive, Fayetteville; Puritan Coffee Bar, 657 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville; Ranalli Farms Produce, 1960 W. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Springdale; Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 1109 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville