Arkansas offer has speedy Ryan Wingo smiling

Freshman receiver Ryan Wingo grew up watching his older brother Ronnie Wingo Jr. play at Arkansas, and he has a chance to follow in his footsteps.

Wingo, 6-2, 201 pounds, of St. Louis University High School, had offers from Missouri and Central Florida prior to Razorbacks receivers coach Kenny Guiton informing him of an offer from Arkansas on Friday.

Like his older brother, Wingo has outstanding speed. He recorded 4.39 seconds in the 40-yard dash during a combine on March 6, and was timed at 21.95 scones in the 200 meters on April 24.

“First, I’m grateful for the opportunity to be able to play at the next level,” Wingo said of his offers. “It’s exciting to know that colleges are looking at me and I’m blessed to be in the position I’m in.”

Wingo also recorded a 36.5-inch vertical and a 10-1 broad jump at the March combine.

Ole Miss became the fourth school to offer on Monday. The offer from the Arkansas is special to Wingo.

“I have the chance to play for the same school as my brother,” Wingo said. “It brings a smile to my face because I dreamed of it growing up.”

He and his father plan to visit Arkansas this summer.