West Memphis, circa 1965: The New Plaza Office of the Bank of West Memphis showcased a prime example of midcentury modern architecture, and in the card of the architect's rendering it promoted its two drive-­thru windows. "Come in and see why we're called the 'Friendliest Bank in Town.'" The building survived until 2020, when it was razed.

