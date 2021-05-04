Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Arsaga's at the Depot opens after more than a year

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:59 p.m.
FILE -- The east entrance to Arsaga's at The Depot is visible December 11, 2019, off of West Avenue in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/DAVID GOTTSCHALK)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arsaga's at the Depot on Dickson Street reopened Monday after being closed for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The coffee shop and restaurant announced on social media that it would welcome customers Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Depot location closed because of the pandemic on March 17, 2020, according to a social media post.

Other Arsaga's locations in Fayetteville have been in operation at different times during the pandemic, including a new location on School Avenue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT