Arsaga's at the Depot opens after more than a year

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arsaga's at the Depot on Dickson Street reopened Monday after being closed for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The coffee shop and restaurant announced on social media that it would welcome customers Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Depot location closed because of the pandemic on March 17, 2020, according to a social media post.

Other Arsaga's locations in Fayetteville have been in operation at different times during the pandemic, including a new location on School Avenue.