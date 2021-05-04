Ban the menthol cigs

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s announcement that it was moving to ban the sale of menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars this year is not just the single most important step the federal agency has taken to reduce the deadly impact of tobacco use. It’s also one that comes with significant racial justice implications.

If it sounds nanny state-ish to ban an otherwise legal product used by consenting adults, consider this: In 2009, Congress gave the FDA authority to ban all other flavors in cigarettes, which it did in order to make these dangerous products less attractive to new smokers. But Congress stalled on menthols and asked for more study.