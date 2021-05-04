Batesville college selects Perrine as interim chief

Zachary Perrine will be the interim chancellor at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville, System President Donald Bobbitt announced Monday.

Perrine, 38, will temporarily replace Deborah Frazier, who announced her retirement in March, effective May 31. Frazier, 68, has been chancellor at the community college in Batesville since 2007.

Perrine, vice chancellor for student affairs, earns $95,000 a year at the college. He will receive a salary supplement of $4,000 per month in his temporary role, according to the University of Arkansas System.

He joined the college in June 2020. Perrine has a background in student services, including recruitment and admissions, and experience with grants, strategic planning and budgeting. He previously worked at the University of Arkansas Pulaski Technical College in academic advising, career services and enrollment services.

Bobbitt and Chris Thomason, vice president for planning and development for the UA System, with help from a search committee, are conducting a national search for a more permanent chancellor.

The college is maintaining a website on the search at https://chancellorsearchuaccb.com/.