OPINION | EDITORIAL: Don't look away

While America is finally starting to get its covid-19 situation under control, the outlook in India is grim. Doubtless you'll recall how dire Italy's situation was in 2020 with an entire medical system that nearly collapsed.

That's where India is right now.

"A deadly second wave of coronavirus infections is devastating India, leaving millions of people infected and putting stress on the country's already overtaxed health-care system," The New York Times reports. "Officially, by the end of April, more than 17.9 million infections had been confirmed and more than 200,000 people were dead, but experts said the actual figures were likely much higher."

The report continues: "In the same period, India was responsible for more than half of the world's daily covid-19 cases, setting a record-breaking pace of more than 300,000 a day."

To further demonstrate how drastic the situation is in India, the country's crematoriums are overwhelmed. Just imagine that. So many people in India have died that the furnaces used to cremate bodies can't keep up with the new corpses covid-19 makes every hour.

But the U.S. is helping, as you knew we would. The Washington Post reported some aid arrived Friday, with more masks and oxygen on the way. No matter hurricanes, earthquakes, man-made disasters, the United States sends help to our enemies. So you can bet we'll send help to our friends, such as India.

The longer covid-19 sticks around, the more people it infects, the more likely it is to mutate into a variation that our vaccines aren't as effective against.

You might have heard people say nobody is safe from covid-19 until everybody is safe from covid-19. It has to be completely eradicated from the planet, lest it mutate.

So when you hear about how hard things are in India, don't turn away. Their struggle today might be America's struggle tomorrow if it goes unchecked. Should you find yourself wanting to contribute to a charity helping overseas, CNN has put together a pretty good list of them here: http://tiny.cc/5suwtz.