ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Author to head virtual workshop celebrating women's stories

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

Women's stories

Author and biographer Janis F. Kearney heads an Arkansas Arts Council virtual writing workshop, titled "Women Writing Stories: Messages from Our Mothers and Other Women in Our Lives," 10 a.m.-1 p.m. May 15 via Zoom.

The workshop, which the Arts Council calls "a celebration of women, their lives, their voices and their stories," will include tips on writing short memoirs, good-writing techniques and "conquering the fear involved with sharing our lives," according to a news release. It's free; registration is required through Eventbrite at tinyurl.com/2ttbb4tc.

Participants in the Arts Council's March "Still I Rise" writing workshops can email stories to janet.perkins@arkansas.gov a week in advance to get feedback from Kearney before the workshop. For more information, call (501) 324-9775.

Filmland returns

The Arkansas Cinema Society will offer Filmland 2021, Sept. 30-Oct. 3 in downtown Little Rock, after the pandemic shifted the 2020 festival to a drive-in format.

The society is accepting festival submissions through Aug. 14 in the "Arkansas" category: films made in Arkansas, by an Arkansas filmmaker (producer, director, writer) or featuring an Arkansan in a key role (actor; production, costume or sound designer; composer; editor; cinematographer; animator; visual effects; makeup and hair; or first assistant director).

Submit short films and features for consideration on FilmFreeway at filmfreeway.com/ArkansasCinemaSociety. Society members receive half-off submission fees. Filmmakers whose work is selected must be available to participate in a conversation about the film during the festival. Visit ArkansasCinemaSociety.org.

Jazz residencies

Atlanta-based nonprofit regional arts organization South Arts is accepting applications through July 1 for the second phase of its national jazz initiative, Jazz Road Creative Residencies, through which performers can apply for $5,000-$40,000 grants to develop personalized residencies "and further explore their artform," according to a news release.

Program Director Sara Donnelly explains that "artists will have the flexibility to design and propose their own project, which can be anything from dedicated time writing new work to immersive engagement in a community or completing a new recording."

Proposed projects can be individual, in collaboration with others and/or in partnership with organizations. Projects must last one to three weeks, between October 2021 and June 2022. No matching funds are required. Call (404) 874-7244 or visit southarts.org.