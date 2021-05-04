Harding Academy has new leadership

Harding University President David Burks has named James Gurchiek as superintendent and Bradley Francis as high school principal at Harding Academy.

Gurchiek has spent more than 25 years in the Searcy School District, including being principal of McRae Elementary School. Francis, a teacher for more than 20 years, has worked at the academy as a teacher and as the boys basketball coach.

Harding Academy is a private Christian school operated by Harding University for students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.