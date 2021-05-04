Happy birthday (May 4): You'll benefit from a profound sense of purpose driving the year. At first, you'll crave indicators that you're on the right track. But soon, you'll lose the need for external validation.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): When little things can thrill you, you're with the right person. This is especially true if you happen to be alone. Being receptive to your own wonder and making arrangements to have more of it are major acts of self-love.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Making the other person look good is a chief priority for you in every interaction. People feel and appreciate this. You listen intently and consider other people's questions and curiosities as you move conversations forward.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You'll spend a good deal of time custom tailoring your offerings to those around you, and rightly so. Efficiency depends on it. To forward your aims, everything you do must also work for the other party.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): There's an art to wanting well. It will take a bit of exploration to understand whether your want is reasonable given your current circumstances. If not, there is something adjacent that will work brilliantly.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You'll return to a handful of ideas that keep popping back to mind. The reason they won't leave is because they are relevant or need to be processed and either let go or venerated.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Whether there are too many people involved, there is too much information to include or there are too many options for spending money, you'll be in a position to make cuts. You'll be skillful and swift.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): It won't be enough to make your point — everyone wants to do that. There could be as many "points" in the room as people. If you decide to speak, you'll concern yourself with being memorable.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Systems seem more complex than necessary. However, in a new job, you have neither the overview nor the microview to know what's necessary. For now, stay in observation mode and focus on learning, not fixing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Enlist others to bounce your ideas off of because you are too familiar with your subject matter to get the objectivity that will help you move forward.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You use the rhythms of the past to figure out what to expect from the current situation. Frustration is a function of an unmet expectation. The golden question: Should you adjust reality or the expectation?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): If something makes a difference to you, then it matters — period. There is no one else more worthy of your amazing talent for customization. Pour your efforts into your own satisfaction.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You'll interact with supportive people who want to see you succeed. But you have to show them your version of success or they won't be able to support you in the correct direction.

MERCURY ACTIVATES MENTAL CHATTER

The ego gets a bad rap, though it does a lot of work on our behalf. To get through a typical day, we need our ego — though perhaps not to the degree that most of us would lean on it. These early stages of Mercury in Gemini can set the ego off balance, and the mind compensates by going into overdrive. Calm the chatter with assurances.

COSMIC QUESTION

Here’s a continuation of yesterday’s answer to yesterday’s question from a Leo making many offers to a world that is not accepting them…

Do not despair, dearest Leo! Venus will amp up your powers of attraction at the end of June, and of course, by the close of July, you’ll start getting the good fortune of the sun’s spotlight. In the meantime, there are lessons to learn and savor about rejection.

The Rejection Club has all the best people in it including anyone who has ever done anything remarkable at any point in human history. Rejection is the price of admission for being exceptional in this lifetime. If anything, you should be seeking more rejection, not less. Because if you are not being rejected on the regular, it means that you are not stretching and growing to the extent you could be. Only the boundary testers will cross boundaries and know the breadth of their capabilities, territories and talents. Rejection gives you the opportunity to find out what other people need and want, which is the golden information that can be leveraged in any number of ways to bring your own desires to hand. This invaluable chance to hone your output is the environment from which true greatness springs, and it doesn’t come along too often for those who are already “in.” More tomorrow.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Iconic movie star Audrey Hepburn was born when the sun and lucky Jupiter were both in Taurus. Hepburn embodied the qualities of her Venus-ruled sign: beauty, grace, a lovely voice and a patient manner. “For beautiful eyes, look for the good in others; for beautiful lips, speak only words of kindness; and for poise, walk with the knowledge that you are never alone.” — Audrey Hepburn