I-430 lane closed Tuesday, Wednesday night for construction

Work on the Interstate 430 bridge over the Arkansas River in Pulaski County will require a lane closing Tuesday and Wednesday night, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews will close the northbound outside and middle lanes between Cantrell Road in Little Rock and Maumelle Boulevard in North Little Rock starting at 8 p.m., weather permitting. The lanes won't re-open until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The lane closings will be repeated during the same hours on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, the department said. Sign, concrete barrier walls, and traffic drums will control traffic.