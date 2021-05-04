NLR man facing charges in break-in

A man was caught breaking into a property Sunday afternoon by North Little Rock police in the 3000 block of East Washington Avenue, police said.

During his patrol, an officer noticed a man at 3:20 p.m. near a metal storage bin behind a business. The officer rounded the business and, while approaching from the rear, saw that the gate had been cut open, police said. After entering the property through the cut gate, he found and arrested a man identified as Alfred Ray Taylor, 61, of North Little Rock.

Taylor was arrested on charges of breaking or entering a building or structure, criminal attempt and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bond at the Pulaski County jail as of Monday evening.