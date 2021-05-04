NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Some hefty striped bass are being caught.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said several stripers of 20 pounds or larger have been caught, including a 37-pounder caught in late April. Stripers are scattered from Prairie Creek park upstream to Point 12. Brood minnows are the best bait.

Black bass are moving shallow to spawn. Jig and pigs, plastic worms or swim baits are good lures to use. Top-water lures such as a Pop R or buzz bait are worth some casts.

For crappie, fish 10 feet deep with minnows or jigs around brush. White bass fishing in the White and War Eagle river arms is hit or miss. Use lures that resemble a minnow.

Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville reports the white bass run is fair. They can still be caught with Rooster Tails, small swim baits or small crank baits.

Beaver tailwater

Guide Austin Kennedy said trout fishing is good with Power Bait and other prepared baits. Small spoons and inline spinners such as a Rooster Tail are working well. Light line is key for trout fishing. A good area to fish is between Spider Creek and U.S. 62 bridge.

Most of the walleye spawn is over and walleye are returning to deeper water. Try trolling Flicker Shads, spoons or soft plastic lures. Walleye may still be in the deep pool downstream from Parker Bend fishing access.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said fishing is good for all species. Crappie are biting well on minnows, jigs and Roadrunners. Black bass are in shallow water and biting wacky worms or swim baits. Bluegill are shallow and biting crickets or worms.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carter at the lake office said crappie are biting well 3 feet deep on jigs or minnows. Black bass are biting in shallow water on a variety of lures including spinner baits or plastic worms. Flathead catfish are on the prowl and can be caught with small live sunfish.

Bella Vista

Chip Wiseman at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said crappie have moved into shallow water at all Bella Vista lakes. Fish with minnows 3 to 8 feet deep.

Try for black bass at any Bella Vista lake with crank baits that have some red or orange in the pattern. Bass are also biting Dark Sleeper sculpin-type lures. Fish for redear sunfish 12 feet deep with worms or crickets. Catfish should bite a variety of catfish baits wherever fresh water is pouring into a lake.

Trout fishing is good at Lake Brittany with Power Bait or small red and gold spoons.

Elk River

Big Elk Floats and Camping reports black bass are in two to three feet of water. Try small crank baits, small plastic worms or nightcrawlers.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs recommends fishing for black bass at Swepco Lake with plastic worms and other soft plastic lures day or night.

Eastern Oklahoma

Stroud recommends crappie fishing at Lake Eucha with minnows. Use big plastic worms in dark colors for black bass. Spinner baits or jig and pigs are other good bass lures. For top-water bass fishing, use a buzz bait or buzz toad. Try for catfish with liver or nightcrawlers by the bridge.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports good largemouth bass fishing at Grand Lake with Alabama rigs, crank baits or jerk baits fished around brush and docks. Catfish are biting well on liver or cut bait. Crappie are biting well on jigs or minnows fished around brush and docks.

Lake Tenkiller is fishing well for crappie with minnows or tube jigs worked around brush, docks and standing timber in shallow water. Black bass are biting fair on crank baits, plastic worms or jig and pigs.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service reports black bass are in all three phases of the spawn -- prespawn, spawning and post spawn.

Best spots to fish are spawning pockets near secondary points of mixed rock and gravel. Fish are eight to 15 feet deep. Several lures are working, including swim baits, tube baits, shaky-head plastic worms, peewee football jigs, Ned rigs and top-water lures.