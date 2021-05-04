NWA outdoor briefs

Seed collectors needed

Project Wingspan, a regional seed collection and habitat effort of the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, seeks area volunteer seed collectors and collection sites. Volunteers will identify and collect seeds of milkweed and common native nectar plants beneficial to monarch butterflies and other imperiled pollinators.

Monarch butterfly numbers are in steep decline because of native habitat loss. Project Wingspan aims to improve monarch habitat in Arkansas, the Midwest and Great Lakes region.

Seed collectors receive training and education. Project Wingspan also seeks collection sites in Northwest Arkansas where volunteers may gather seeds.

To volunteer as a seed collector, complete the online volunteer form at https://tinyurl.com/Wingspan-volunteer. To sign up as a possible seed collection site, fill out the form https://tinyurl.com/PWseedsite. For more information contact Sara Wittenberg, Arkansas project leader, sw@pollinator.org.

Hike explores Karst trail

Hill N Dale Hiking Club will hike Monday along the Karst Loop at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area. The hike is six miles out and back or an 8.5-mile loop.

Meet at 8:45 a.m. at the Hobbs State Park visitor center, 20201 Arkansas 12. Interested hikers may contact Bev Munstermann,, 479-721-2193 or munster@olemac.net. For more information go to bvhikingclub.com.

Display highlights water

Beaver Water District and Hobbs State Park-Conservation have teamed up to install a Beaver Dam, Beaver Lake and Beaver Water District history display at the park visitor center, 20201 Arkansas 12. Visitors may see the display from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 31.

The display includes historic photos and a timeline of Beaver Dam and Beaver Water District construction and events from 1949 to the present. Dot Neely, the water district's education coordinator, and Chris Pistole, a Hobbs park interpreter, installed the display.

Beaver Water District is the major provider of drinking water for Northwest Arkansas and beyond.

Drive funds campsite work

Pack Rat Outdoor Center in Fayetteville is holding a drive to raise funds for campsite restoration on some heavily traveled sections of the Ozark Highlands Trail.

Each time a donor contributes $10 to the fund at the store, through June 30, their name will be entered into a drawing for a prize package of outdoor gear, including a backpack stove, water filter, clothing and more.

The Ozark Highlands Trail is a long-distance hiking trail that runs more than 200 miles across the Arkansas Ozarks. For details visit www.packratoc.com.

Tournament benefits youth

The fifth annual NWA Young Life benefit bass tournament will be from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Beaver Lake out of Prairie Creek park.

Entry fee is $50 per team with $10 optional for the big bass prize. Register at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers; Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville; or on tournament morning at Prairie Creek park.

First prize is $1,000 with cash awards through fifth place. Profits help fund Young Life activities for area youth.

Fish with a veteran

The John W. Brown Fishing With A Veteran bass tournament will be June 5 at Beaver Lake out of Prairie Creek park. Each team must have at least one military veteran or military personnel.

Entry fee is $70 per team, or $80 after May 31. First prize is $1,500, second is $1,000 and third is $700. Big bass prize is $200. There is a $100 prize for the smallest legal bass weighed. Fishing starts at 6 a.m.

Register at crosschurch.com/fish, or at Hook Line and Sinker in Rogers, Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville or Cross Church in Springdale.

For more information contact Keith Harmon, 479-684-9935, kethh@crosschurch.com.

Cyclists race 1,000 miles

The annual Arkansaw High Country Race will be held Oct. 9 with registration opening June 1. The event features a 1,000 mile cycling race or a 240 mile race. Each is limited to 50 contestants.

The 1,000 mile race is a bikepacking event that follows the Arkansas High Country Route on gravel and pavement through the Ozarks, Arkansas River Valley and Ouachitas.

For more information contact Chuck Campbell, race director, arhcrace@gmail.com, 501-725-1377.