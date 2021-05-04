100 years ago

May 4, 1921

• That there is neither state nor federal aid money available for use in road districts was announced yesterday by officials of the State Highway Department. No allotments were made at the meeting of the board Saturday, and applications from 42 road districts for an aggregate of $2,600,000 now are pending. Unless some of the districts to which funds had been allotted fail to qualify, thus releasing the money for re-allotment, there will be no federal money until another appropriation is made by Congress, or until state funds become available in July.

50 years ago

May 4, 1971

DE QUEEN -- Fred Madenwald, an adviser for Explorer Scout Post 12 at Beaumont, Tex., said Monday that about 11 shots were taken at his group of Explorers as they floated down the Cossatot River near here Sunday. Madenwald said in a telephone interview that no one was injured and that the shots went across the bows of the five canoes carrying his 10-member Scout group. Madenwald said one shot splashed water into a canoe but that most of the shots hit about five feet from each canoe.

25 years ago

May 4, 1996

• A group of civic leaders unveiled a campaign Friday to raise money for a visitors center and commemorative across the street from historic Central High School. The center and garden would occupy two street corners facing Central. They would recognize the school's academic excellence and its place in history, the group members said. Later, as part of another fund-raising campaign, the group plans to raise money for a museum that would tell the Central High story. Central High became internationally known in 1957 when President Eisenhower sent federal troops to escort nine black students onto what had been an all-white campus.

10 years ago

May 4, 2011

• Little Rock city directors agreed Tuesday to let the capital city take on the role of developer to speed up the spending of an $8.6 million federal stimulus grant. The grant, to be used for neighborhood stabilization, was awarded last year, and Little Rock must spend at least half of the funds by February. There is some concern that any delay in spending could cause the city to lose some of the money. City directors Tuesday voted to have Little Rock take on the responsibility of building nine houses, reducing the role of Habitat for Humanity of Pulaski County in the partnership from 14 homes to five.