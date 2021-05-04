Police identify man found in creek

JOHNSON -- Police identified the body found Sunday in Clear Creek as Tristan Jones, a 23-year-old homeless resident of Washington County.

Lt. Richard Duncan of the Johnson Police Department said Tuesday that Jones' body was found about 6 p.m. Sunday by people using the Clear Creek Trail. Duncan said the body was snagged on a tree in about four feet of water at a low water bridge near Ball Street.

Duncan said Jones was wearing a shirt and underpants when his body was found. He said the Arkansas State Police identified Jones from his fingerprints.

Jones' body appeared to have been in the water for six to eight hours before he was found, Duncan said. The body was sent to the state Crime Lab. Duncan said the incident is under investigation as an accidental drowning, pending the cause of death from the Crime Lab.

Duncan said Jones has family in Washington County who said they had not seen him for about three weeks.