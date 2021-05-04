Program stocks lakes with catfish

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission delivered catchable-sized channel catfish to lakes across the state the last week of April. That includes renovated Lake Bentonville.

The community lake recently underwent a substantial expansion thanks to a grant by the Walton Family Foundation. The City of Bentonville and the Bentonville Municipal Airport worked together with the grant money to add six acres to the lake and increase fishing access in the city.

Maurice Jackson, program coordinator for the Game and Fish Family and Community Fishing Program, said the expansion is an opportunity to continue recruiting new anglers and provide fishing for people who don't have the time or resources to invest in weekend-long trips.

"That's what's great about fishing," Jackson said. "You can take it as far as you want. You can go out for weekend trips, vacation destinations or simply make a trip to the local pond and wet a line. Each is a great experience."

More than 45 ponds and streams are stocked with catchable-sized catfish through the program throughout spring and fall to offer anglers more opportunities for fishing success. Other lakes in Northwest Arkansas that are part of the program include Lake Springdale, Murphy Park Lake in Springdale, Lake Atalanta in Rogers. In Fort Smith, Wells Lake and Carol Ann Cross Pond have been stocked with catfish, as well as Van Buren Municipal Pond in Van Buren.