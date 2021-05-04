Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Old State House team for talk

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:55 p.m.
"Play It Loud: Concerts at Barton Coliseum," on display at the Old State House, is the inspiration for a Thursday talk by Joe Butler, manager of education programs at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. (Democrat-Gazette file photo/Old State House)

Joe Butler, manager of education programs at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, will be the featured speaker for “Perspectives in History: Rock & Roll in Little Rock,” 7 p.m. Thursday via Zoom in collaboration with the Arkansas State House Society, a nonprofit friends group of the Old State House Museum.

Arkansas DJ Tom Wood hosts; a question-and-answer session will follow.

The inspiration for the talk is the museum’s exhibit, "Play It Loud: Concerts at Barton Coliseum," which opened Tuesday.

"Admission" is free; register at https://arkansasstatehousesociety-971033.square.site. Call (501) 324-8649.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT