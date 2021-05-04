FOOTBALL

Missouri DE to transfer to Arkansas

Former Missouri defensive end Tre Williams announced plans to transfer to the University of Arkansas Monday evening after initially stating plans to transfer to Houston in January.

Williams, 6-5, 260 pounds, had 21 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks and 1 forced fumble at Missouri as a senior before announcing he was headed to Houston as a graduate transfer. He re-entered the NCAA transfer portal in April.

He recorded 85 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks in four seasons for the Tigers.

As a redshirt junior, he had 24 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and 1 sack along with 5 quarterback hurries while starting eight of 11 games.

Williams started six of 12 games as a sophomore and had 20 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and 3 quarterback hurries.

After redshirting as a freshman, he played in 11 games the following season and had 20 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 3 sacks and 5 quarterback hurries.

He signed with then-Missouri coach and current Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom in 2016 out of Columbia (Mo.) Rock Bridge over schools such as Arizona State, Arkansas, Cal, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Nebraska, New Mexico, TCU and Tulsa. ESPN rated him a 3-star prospect and the No. 62 defensive end in the nation.

Williams is the second former Missouri defensive lineman to announce plans to transfer to Arkansas. Former Little Rock Parkview and Tigers defensive tackle Markell Utsey said April 25 that he will play next season for the Razorbacks.

Former Illinois State defensive tackle John Ridgeway has also announced intentions to transfer to Arkansas.

BASEBALL

Bears infielder wins league award

University of Central Arkansas senior Coby Potvin was named the Southland Conference hitter of the week after slugging the Bears to three victories over Northwestern (La.) State, the league announced Monday.

The first baseman from Belton, Texas, went 8 for 14 at the plate and recorded three multi-hit games over the weekend, driving in four runs and scoring five. Potvin also walked three times and was hit by a pitch. He is UCA’s leading hitter on the season, batting .369.

SOFTBALL

UCA pitcher earns Southland honors

UCA redshirt freshman Kayla Beaver picked up three wins and earned Southland pitcher of the week honors for her performance last week, the league announced Monday.

Beaver struck out 10 batters and shut out Memphis midweek on April 27. She tossed a complete-game shutout in Game 2 of Friday night’s doubleheader against Southeastern Louisiana, and followed the effort up with 3 2/3 innings in relief on Saturday’s win, earning her 17th victory of the season.

TENNIS

Arkansas teams in NCAA Tournament

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas women’s and men’s tennis teams have received bids to the NCAA Tournament, it was announced Monday night. It’s the first NCAA bids for each team since 2017.

The No. 32-ranked Arkansas women’s team, making its 19th NCAA Tournament appearance and first under fourth-year Coach Courtney Steinbock, will play Old Dominion at 9 a.m. Friday in Chapel Hill, N.C.

The No. 43-ranked Arkansas men’s team, making its 20th NCAA Tournament and third under Coach Andy Jackson, will play at No. 7 national seed TCU at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The SEC had 24 NCAA Tournament bids with 13 women’s and 11 men’s teams.

The women’s teams in addition to Arkansas are Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt. The men’s team in addition to Arkansas are Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

The 16 regional winners advance to Orlando, Fla., to compete for the national championship May 16-28.