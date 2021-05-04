Strong winds tear part of roof off Crawford County courthouse

Strong winds overnight took off at least part of the roof of the Crawford County courthouse, leaving it in the front yard, a county employee said Tuesday morning.

The building’s fire alarm had been ringing since Monday night, said Elaine Stanfield, an administrative assistant to the county judge.

Two air-conditioning ducts were torn out, bringing in water that left the halls and steps full of water, according to Stanfield. The restoration team was at the courthouse Tuesday afternoon and insurance adjusters were expected as well.

[Gallery not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/54craw/]

“It’s not near as bad in the inside as we thought it would be,” she said.

The Crawford County Department of Emergency Management said damage throughout the county as a result of the storm was extensive and asked residents not to go out, except in cases of an emergency. In a Facebook post Tuesday, the department reminded residents not to go around caution tape or barricades.

[ARKANSAS WEATHER: Hourly forecast + weather radar » arkansasonline.com/radar]

The courthouse, as well as the circuit clerk’s office, was closed Tuesday due to the damage, the clerk's office said in a Facebook post.

[QUIZ: How much do you know about severe weather in Arkansas? Test your knowledge » arkansasonline.com/weatherquiz/]