Troopers: Tractor-trailer crosses centerline, fatally striking Cabot man

A tractor-trailer crossed the centerline of Arkansas 321 Monday morning, fatally striking a Cabot man in Lonoke County, troopers said.

The tractor-trailer was traveling west on Arkansas 321 around 6:16 a.m. at the time of the crash, according to a preliminary report from state police.

The vehicle crossed the centerline, striking a 2011 Nissan traveling east head-on, the report states.

The Nissan's driver, John F. Bailey, 58, of Cabot died as a result, troopers said.

Troopers describe the conditions at the time of the crash as cloudy and wet.

At least 197 people were killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to a summary report from the Department of Public Safety.