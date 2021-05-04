Two drivers killed in road accidents

A 58-year-old Cabot man died early Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Arkansas 321 in Holland Bottoms, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

John F. Bailey was driving a 2011 Nissan eastbound on the highway at 6:16 a.m. when the Nissan was hit head-on by a 1988 Mack truck that had crossed the centerline, according to the report.

Conditions were cloudy and wet, the report read.

A Delight man died Sunday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Arkadelphia, according to a state police report.

Dennison Johnson, 31, was driving westbound on Arkansas 26 at 5:40 a.m. when his 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 crossed both traffic lanes and left the roadway, striking a tree, the report said.

Conditions were rainy and wet, the report states.