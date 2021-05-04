Women's conference set for weekend

Sisterhood Outreach Ministries will host its Women of Honor Conference this weekend at House of Bread Deliverance Church, 500 S. Main St.

Friday, a meet and greet will be held at 5 p.m. and the session starts at 6 p.m. with guest minister Darlene Hines.

Saturday, the host minister Stephanie Swygert will speak. Workshops will be held at 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. followed by a 6 p.m. banquet. Sunday, services are at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. with Hines speaking. Marshall Foster is among the guests.

Food box giveaway scheduled May 11

Non-profit organization TOPPS Inc. will distribute food boxes at 10 a.m. May 11 at 1000 Townsend Drive. The boxes will be distributed on a first come, first served basis through a drive through method, according to a news release.

Sponsors include Canaan Christian Center, Cares Act Funding, King's Highway Baptist Church pastor and wife, Rev. and Mrs. Anthony Howard; Arkansas Hunger Alliance, Arkansas Food Bank, private donors and TOPPS.

Details: TOPPS, (870) 850-6011.

Nonprofit hosts virtual youth summit

An award-winning mental health activist will highlight a free National Youth Teen and Young Adult Virtual Empowerment Summit from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 15.

The conference is geared toward young people 14-29 years old and their families coming together for education, mental health wellness, enrichment activities and speakers, according to a news release. Sessions will be held for 14-17 year olds and those 18 and older.

The event is organized by Resiliency Empowerment Faith Overcomer Inc., a nonprofit organization founded by local resident Melrita M. Johnson, a licensed clinical social worker. The event will be live streamed on Zoom, Facebook and other social media sites.

The keynote speaker will be Kevin Hines, an award-winning brain/mental health and suicide prevention activist. Hines is also an entrepreneur, award-winning filmmaker, best-selling author, international educator and speaker, according to a news release.

Details: reformarkansas@yahoo.com or www.reformincarkansas.org.

Coding competition winners named

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the winners of the Fifth-Annual Governor's All-State Coding Competition.

Students at the Don Tyson School of Innovation at Springdale received the first-place prize. Students at Rogers New Technology High School received second place and a team from eStem High School at Little Rock received the third-place.

Ashley Kincannon, a teacher at Lake Hamilton Junior High School, was named the 2021 Arkansas Computer Science Educator of the Year. Other four finalists were Stacy Reynolds of McGehee High School, Carl Frank of Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts; Kimberly Raup of Conway High School and Lauren Taylor of Dardanelle High School.