2 acquittals in IRA leader's '72 killing

LONDON -- Two former British paratroopers accused of the 1972 murder of an Official Irish Republican Army leader in Belfast were formally acquitted Tuesday after the veterans' trial collapsed.

Joe McCann, 24, was alleged to have been evading arrest when he was shot dead by paratroopers in the Markets area of Belfast in April 1972.

The trial of the two veterans, now in their 70s and identified only as A and C, opened last week at Belfast Crown Court. It was the first in years that involved charges against former military personnel who served in Northern Ireland's bloody conflict, known as the Troubles.

But a judge ruled that evidence implicating the former soldiers was not admissible and prosecutors said Tuesday they would not offer further evidence at the trial.

McCann's family lawyer Niall Murphy said outside the court Tuesday that the ruling "does not acquit the state of murder" and that the family plans to apply to the attorney general for an inquest into the killing.

McCann's daughter, Aine, criticized the state for failing "at all levels" in her father's case as well as for many other families.

Joe McCann was wanted by the British Army and was involved in many shootings, including the 1972 attempted assassination of then-unionist official John Taylor.

Floods' toll reaches 37 in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan -- Heavy rains brought severe flooding to nine provinces around Afghanistan in recent days, killing at least 37 people, some of them children, officials said Tuesday.

Heavy flooding compounded by mudslides often threatens remote areas of Afghanistan, where infrastructure is poor, especially during the spring and summer months.

Powerful floodwaters in western Herat province that began Sunday killed 24 people around the province, said provincial governor's spokesman Jailani Farhad.

Gov. Abdul Tahir Faizzada of Western Ghor province said 10 people, including six children, were killed by floodwaters that flowed from area mountains. He said 163 houses were partially destroyed and 910 people were displaced.

The spokesman for Afghanistan's natural disaster ministry, Tamim Azimi, said over 405 families were displaced in different provinces around the country. He said some of the flooding came from overflowing rivers.

He said 10 vehicles were stuck in northern Samangan province, where three people were killed.

Iraqi health chief quits after hospital fire

BAGHDAD -- Iraq's health minister resigned Tuesday after a deadly blaze last week killed dozens of people in a Baghdad hospital for covid-19 patients that officials said was caused by negligence.

Iraq's prime minister approved the resignation request submitted by Health Minister Hasan al-Tamimi, according to a statement from his office.

The resignation came shortly after the Cabinet voted on the recommendations of an investigative committee that probed the catastrophic fire at Ibn al-Khatib hospital. The fire, which broke out late April 24 and raged for hours, killed 82 people and injured over 100, according to the Interior Ministry.

Cabinet members approved recommendations to take disciplinary action against the hospital's director and administrative assistant, relieving them of their positions. They also approved a recommendation to lift the suspensions of al-Tamimi and Baghdad's governor.

The Health Minister resigned despite the vote.

Officials said the blaze was set off by exploding oxygen cylinders. Speculation has run rampant about what caused them to explode.

Doctors have warned of systemic mismanagement of the health care system , describing Iraqi hospitals as ticking time bombs because of lax safety rules, especially regarding oxygen cylinders. They say hospitals often lack smoke detectors and that visitors routinely smoke cigarettes around oxygen cylinders or bring in electric stoves to cook for patients.

The investigative committee did not shed light on the cause of the explosion.

Brazil day care attack kills kids, teacher

RIO DE JANEIRO -- Officials in southern Brazil say an attacker killed several children and at least one teacher at a day care center in the city of Saudades on Tuesday.

Municipal Education Secretary Gisela Hermann described "a scene of terror" at the school in an interview with the online G1 news site. "There was a guy lying on the floor, but still alive, a dead teacher, a dead child too," she said.

Police had no immediate statement, but news outlets O Globo, Folha de S. Paulo and G1 reported three children and two teachers had been killed.

G1 quoted police officer Ricardo Newton Casagrande as saying that an 18-year-old had entered the day care center with a knife.

Santa Catarina state Gov. Carlos Moises lamented the "devastating news" on his official Twitter profile. "My solidarity with families, the school community and all residents of this welcoming city."

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports