2-year term sought for ex-UAW leader

DETROIT -- Prosecutors are seeking a two-year prison sentence for a former president of the United Auto Workers who they say had "two lives" -- as a leader of a blue-collar union and as a connoisseur of premium champagne and California vacation villas paid for with members' dues.

Dennis Williams pleaded guilty last year to an embezzlement scheme that turned union dues into a pot of cash for golf, lodging and fancy meals. Four bottles of champagne, for example, cost $1,760. He will get his sentence Tuesday.

Williams, who turns 68 next week, tried to portray himself as a reluctant participant. But the government said he came up with ways to conceal the spending.

"Dennis Williams tried to live two lives," prosecutors Steven Cares and David Gardey wrote. "On the one hand, at public events, he excoriated the things that were 'wrong in the United States of America' because union members 'cannot buy the things they build.' But in private, he exploited the hundreds of thousands of UAW members that he led."

Williams' lawyers said he has repaid $132,000 to the union, which he led from 2014 to 2018. They're asking for a prison sentence of a year and a day, which would qualify him for good behavior credits and a shorter stay.

With about 400,000 members, the Detroit-based union is best known for representing workers at Fiat Chrysler, General Motors and Ford.

Williams wasn't the only former president caught in corruption. His successor and golf buddy, Gary Jones, also pleaded guilty and awaits a sentence.