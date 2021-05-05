3 Arkansas sites make most endangered list

Preserve Arkansas has released its 2021 List of Arkansas’s Most Endangered Places.

The "threatened three" properties include:

• Pike-Fletcher-Terry House in Little Rock, an imposing Greek Revival residence built in 1840 and the home of three notable Arkansas families that sits vacant and suffering from years of deferred maintenance.

• War Memorial Golf Course in Little Rock, the city’s oldest municipal golf course, now listed in the National Register of Historic Places, that faces uncertain development plans.

• The Dr. Robert George Williams House in Parkdale, the Colonial Revival-style home of a prominent Ashley County physician and civic booster that is now overgrown and deteriorating.

Founded in 1981, Preserve Arkansas is the only statewide nonprofit advocate for the preservation of Arkansas’s historic places.

More information is available at preservearkansas.org.