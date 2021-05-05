OPINION | BOTTLE SHOTS: A list of Arkansas sommeliers' favorite wines

Typically, this is where I would spend the 500 words waxing poetic about finding the ideal wines to match our near-perfect spring weather. And sure, I guess the fact that this is my wine column endows me with authority to speak on such things, but, in truth, there are lots of people around the state who are just as qualified — in fact, for most of them, it's their job! So, with that in mind, I thought it best to let some of Arkansas' greatest wine minds speak for themselves and let you know what they're drinking this spring:

, owner, King James Wine School, Bentonville Santa Barbara, Lacrima Di Morro d'Alba 'Pignocco' ($16)

Don't let the label confuse you: Winery: Santa Barbara, Grape: Lacrima, Village: Morro D'Alba, Region: Marche, Italy, and "Pignocco" is irrelevant. When you get past that, this is a lovely, lively wine that offers so much simple pleasure to drink this spring and summer. Ideal alone, with seafood, or light fare. I cannot recommend this enough.

, sommelier, Bar Cleeta, Bentonville Kruger-Rumpf 2019 Trocken Riesling ($19)

If you've ever wondered what a sommelier means when they say "laser-like acidity," this is it. This wine is tension and structure, a beautiful balance of power and grace. Concentrated aromatics while still lithe, delicate and beautiful on the palate. Mouthwatering wine, balanced without being boring.

, wine director, Petit & Keet/Cypress Social, Little Rock Los Conejos Malditos Tempranillo Carbónico ($12)

If you just can't lay off the reds, look for this whimsical label. A winemaking technique called carbonic maceration gives the typically leathery tempranillo grape a flirty lift, resulting in a fruity, gulpable glass when you're late-night grilling. Give the bottle a light chill, and you'll get refreshing berries with a spicy backbone. Named for the rabbits that infest the vineyards, this wine checks all the boxes: organic, sustainable, delicious, and a steal for the quality.

, host, Acquired Tastings Podcast, Little Rock Conquilla Brut Rosé ($16)

On warm or cool evenings, I enjoy popping open a bottle of easy-drinking bubbles. Most of the time, this means I'm drinking Spanish Cava, and one of my favorites is the Conquilla Brut Rosé. It's light, flowery and fruity, with a round body that will warm you on cool evenings and bright lemony acidity for the warm nights.

If you want to find out my pick for an ultimate springtime sipper, check out the Thursday episode of the Acquired Tasting podcast. Josh and I will be chatting about our favorite wines, Indian food and all the work that goes into making this column happen each week. You can find it wherever you listen to podcasts.

As always, you can check out what I'm drinking via Instagram at @sethebarlow, and you can ask your wine questions via email at sethebarlowwine@gmail.com