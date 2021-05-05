ArcBest posts $23.4M quarter gain

ArcBest Corp. on Tuesday reported first quarter 2021 earnings of $23.4 million, compared with $1.9 million in the same quarter a year ago.

The Fort Smith-based supply chain logistics provider logged its best operating income yet despite historic winter weather, port congestion and other challenges during the quarter.

Revenue rose 18% to $829.2 million in the three months that ended March 31 compared with last year.

Earnings results beat Wall Street expectations.

ArcBest saw growth in all areas of the business, notably its asset-light segment that made up 36% of company revenue in the first quarter, up from 30% last year.

Entering the second quarter of 2020, revenue began to decline and ArcBest countered with cost-cutting moves and adjusted its strategy to be more responsive to customers during the pandemic. This led to consecutive quarterly earnings gains over the past four quarters.

As a result, ArcBest is considering capital expenditure opportunities earlier than normal, Judy McReynolds, chairman, president and chief executive, said in a morning conference call Tuesday.

"We are in a very different place than we were a year ago, and that's good news," she said.

Earnings per share was 87 cents, up from 7 cents per share a year ago.

Adjusted earnings per share of $1.01 handily beat analyst expectations of 59 cents per share, according to a Zacks Consensus Estimate.

The company logged first quarter revenue and profit growth on greater demand from shippers as business levels improved. Despite adverse weather in February, freight handling productivity improved over last year's quarter.

ArcBest's asset-based segment, which consists of ABF Freight, recorded operating income of $30.1 million, up from $13.2 million. The operating ratio fell to 94.6%, from 97.4% a year ago. Declining operating ratios are generally a good sign.

Segment revenue was $556.3 million, up 7.9%. Total tonnage per day climbed 1.8% and total shipments per day rose 2.6%, with a total weight increase of 8.8%.

ArcBest's asset-light segment, which handles logistics, transportation management and household goods moving services, saw strong revenue and profit growth compared with last year despite rising equipment capacity costs that pressured margins.

Segment revenue was $311.5 million, a 43% increase.

Operating income climbed to $9.3 million, compared with a $400,000 loss last year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was $12.1 million compared with $2.5 million.

FleetNet, the company's roadside assistance business represented in asset-light operations, experienced more roadside events that resulted in higher revenue, while operating income was comparable to last year.

McReynolds said that ArcBest was off to a strong start in 2021 and she was proud of the work that leaders and staff have put in during a challenging quarter.

ArcBest shares climbed $4.30, or 5.7%, to close Tuesday at $79.26 on the Nasdaq stock exchange.