Mount Ida, circa 1910: "Cabin near Mt. Ida" reads the pencil note about what at first glance appears to be a rough structure perched on a slope cleared of trees. A closer examination finds a milled door and milled windows, complete with glass. It's likely the man posing in the yard planned to add a porch or steps.

