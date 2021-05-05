Arkansas softball completes worst-to-first turnaround

Mary Haff said the University of Arkansas softball team delivered a clear message with a 4-1 win on Monday night to claim a share of the SEC regular-season title.

The Razorbacks (40-8, 19-5 SEC) wrapped up a share of their first regular-season league championship and completed a worst-to-first turnaround, silencing naysayers along the way.

"Everyone was doubting us and I think that just fueled our fire a little bit," Haff, a junior pitcher said. "Even after we proved ourselves halfway through the SEC season that we were a big contender. They were like 'You don't play anybody and your schedule this and that.'

"So I'm actually very happy that we got to finish at LSU and show them that we're here and gonna be a dominant program in the SEC for years to come. It's surreal. From the beginning of the fall, we knew we could do it."

Arkansas, which moved up a spot to sixth on Tuesday in the latest ESPN.com/USA Softball poll, started 12-0 in the league and lost back-to-back games just once all season.

It's a reversal from a team that finished last in Coach Courtney Deifel's first season in Fayetteville. But her team has shown steady progress. After back-to-back 1-23 finishes in 2015 and 2016, the Razorbacks climbed to 12-12 in 2018 and 2019. That 2018 season also included hosting a regional and the first Super Regional appearance in school history.

Arkansas also finished it off in a place that's been hard on the Razorbacks in the past. The Razorbacks snapped a 17-game losing streak in Baton Rouge on Saturday. They also took two of three from the Tigers, whose 15 wins over top 25 opponents is tops in the country.

Deifel said the Razorbacks showed great fortitude in coming back after seeing a couple of hard-hit balls knocked down short of the fence by a strong wind earlier in the day. Danielle Gibson's first-inning sacrifice fly was a good example. Teammate Linnie Malkin, who homered in the second game, also had a rocket turned into a out later in the game.

"Gibby's ball in the first inning, any other day, here or any other ballpark, that's a grand slam," Deifel said. "Linnie's ball, I don't know what inning it was. That's out.

But it wasn't today and we gotta figure out how to make an adjustment and be better in game two. Obviously it was emotional for all of us to see their toughness on display throughout the course of the season, SEC play and this weekend."

Arkansas took a 1-0 lead in the second game, leaving the bases loaded in each of the first two innings.

The Razorbacks kept their composure, and Deifel was confident the Arkansas pitchers could keep the game under control.

"I felt like if we could get a few that we could really get this done, Deifel said. "I think it's huge for them to not get frustrated after that first game."

Haff, a redshirt junior from Winter Haven, Fla., earned SEC pitcher of the week honors for her effort over the weekend. The right-hander accounted for all three decisions in the series, allowing just two runs over 16 1/3 innings.

Haff wasn't surprised at what the Razorbacks have done. It's exactly what Deifel laid out when she recruited her to Fayetteville.

"She said we were an up and coming program, 'Just take a chance on us,'" Haff said. "She said 'You're gonna get plenty of pitching time and make a difference in this program.'

"And you know, it's the best decision I ever made. We were able to completely turn this program around. This is a long time coming and we're not surprised we're here. We worked hard and we deserve it."

Deifel reminded her team of their journey following Monday's doubleheader.

"I told them they came her to do this," Deifel said. "They came here because they saw that we could do it. They trusted us. We had a vision and they absolutely committed to this."

Florida could still tie Arkansas for the regular-season title if the Gators sweep Texas A&M this weekend.

One thing they have now is time. Every other team in the league has at least three games remaining. The Razorbacks are done until the SEC Tournament, which begins May 12 in Tuscaloosa, Ala., and Deifel intends to take advantage of it.

"I'm gonna make sure we really enjoy this," Deifel said. "It's nice having a week off before we get to the SEC Tournament so we have a few days to really enjoy this. And then we know we still have a lot of softball to play."