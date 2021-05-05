Calendar 5-5-21

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Wednesday, May 5

First Trinity plans food

distribution

First Trinity Church of God in Christ, 800 S. Catalpa St., will give away food from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 5. Food will be handed out on a first come-first served basis. All participants are encouraged to wear masks during this event. This community-wide distribution is in partnership with the Arkansas Food Bank, according to a news release. Details: First Trinity office, (870) 534-2873.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Announcements can be for in-person services or online events. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcom mercial.com.

Thursday, May 6

Pine Bluff School District honors teachers of year

Pine Bluff School District will honor six educators at the Teacher of the Year Gala at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the waterfront pavilion in Regional Park. The educators will be honored as teachers of the year for their campuses with one overall district teacher of the year to be announced at the gala. The district Teacher of the Year finalists are Erica Phillips, Benjamin Davis, and Special Sanders, according to a news release.

Through Thursday, May 6

White Hall Community

Center hosts Tai Chi

The White Hall Community Center is hosting a Tai Chi program for approximately 30 minutes at 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through May 6, according to the White Hall Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. The Tai Chi program is sponsored by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) South Central Center on Aging. All guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will be followed including social distancing, face masks and health screenings. Registration is required. Details: (870) 879-1440 or ndbates@uams.edu or UAMScentersonaging.org or Facebook/UAMScaregiving.

Friday, May 7

Free community shred event set

The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Clean & Beautiful Commission and Pine Bluff Parks & Recreation Department will host a free community shred event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Saracen Landing. There is a 20-box limit per person and people must have their items presorted before they drive through the area. All documents will be shredded on-site, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Chamber of Commerce. Details: Trudy Redus at Pine Bluff Parks & Recreation Department, (870) 536-0920.

ASC hosts in-person Live@5 Concert

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will welcome Dumas artist Jaymes Brass to his Live@5 debut from 5-7 p.m. May 7. ASC plans to hold the concert in the new ART Yard at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. A musician, lyricist and producer, Brass creates sonic landscapes that blend R&B, rock, funk and jazz, according to the news release. This event is part of ASC's Live@5 concert series on the first Friday of every month. Entry is $5 for members and $10 for nonmembers. Space is limited. For details on ASC concerts visit asc701.org/live-at-5. For details on Brass, visit jaymesbrassmusic.com/.

Jefferson Regional sets golf tournament

Jefferson Regional Foundation will host its first golf tournament May 7 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. Lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. and the tournament starts at 1 p.m. A morning event will be added if needed, according to a news release. The team cost is $500. Proceeds will benefit nursing scholarships and special projects, according to a news release. Sponsorships are available. Details: Laura Beth Shaner, at shanerl@jrmc.org or 870-541-7210.

Through Friday, May 7

Senior citizens centers host lunches

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the senior citizens centers. Although the centers aren't open for activities, grab and go lunches are available, according to a news release. The week's menu includes: Tuesday -- Pinto beans and ham, sliced tomato and onion, cooked cabbage, cornbread, angel food cake with strawberries, and milk. Wednesday -- Meatloaf, okra and tomatoes, scalloped potatoes, peaches and milk. Thursday -- Breaded chicken strips, macaroni and cheese, beets, tropical fruit, and milk. Friday -- Hamburger patty, hamburger bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, potato salad, triple orange salad, and milk. Details: Strachota Senior Center, (870) 543-6323.

Saturday, May 8

UAPB slates spring

graduation

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) will host its graduation at 9 a.m. Saturday at Simmons Bank Field with a limited audience. The ceremony will be livestreamed via YouTube and Facebook. Michael Eric Dyson, Ph.D, a globally renowned scholar of race, religion and contemporary culture, will be the commencement speaker, according to a news release. The processional will begin at 8:45 a.m. Spring 2021 graduates will participate alongside 2020 graduates from both fall and spring, whose commencement exercises were virtual in December. This is a ticketed event, and graduates who confirmed their attendance will receive their tickets during cap and gown pickup. In the event of inclement weather, commencement plans include ceremonies at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Details: UAPB.edu/commencement.aspx or contact the UAPB Registrar, Jeanese Outlaw, at (870) 575-8491 or outlawj@uapb.edu.

First Trinity plans vaccine clinic

First Trinity Church of God in Christ, 800 S. Catalpa St., will hold a covid-19 vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 8. Vaccines will be administered by ExpressRX Pharmacy. Anyone 16 years old or older may register at ExpressRX.net or call the store at (870) 850-0159 to set an appointment, according to a news release.

Family FunDay: No-Sew Sock Animals

Fashionable sock pets will be made during the Second Saturday Family FunDay from 1-3 p.m. May 8 at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. This craft is an art activity that will entertain visitors of all ages. This event is free. "Take & make" kits will be available at ASC's main entrance for those wanting to participate at home. Participants may pick up a few kits from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 7 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 8. An instructional video will be posted at 1 p.m. May 8 at facebook.com/asc701/.