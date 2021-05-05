Free shredding event planned Friday

The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Clean & Beautiful Commission and Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation Department will host a free community shred event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Saracen Landing.

There is a 20-box limit per person and people must have their items presorted before they drive through the area. All documents will be shredded on-site, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Chamber of Commerce.

Details: Trudy Redus at Pine Bluff Parks & Recreation Department, (870) 536-0920.

Agency to host community fishing day

A free community fishing day will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 15 at the Martin Luther King Jr. Park Pond, 629 Jaycee Drive.

The community is invited to attend the event, which will include music, prizes, free health screenings and free food and water for the first 100 registrants, according to a news release.

Participants should have their fishing gear. Those 16 years old and older must have a valid fishing license. To register or for details, visit gofish.agfc.com.

Sponsors include the Pine Bluff Parksand Recreation Commission, Jefferson County sheriff's office, My Sisters Keeper, and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

Shots offered at Walmart, Sam's Club

Walmart and Sam's Club will now offer walk-up and scheduled appointments for covid-19 vaccines in all of their pharmacies nationwide. This includes the 124 pharmacies in Arkansas, according to a news release.

The measure provides convenient options for customers and members to get protected against covid-19 where they already shop for groceries and health care essentials, according to the release.

Details: walmart.com/COVIDvaccine, samsclub.com/covid or healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan.