Endowed scholarship honors Marquita Smith

SILOAM SPRINGS -- John Brown University announced Friday the establishment of the Dr. Marquita Smith Endowed Scholarship for Black and African American students at the university.

Since the earliest days of European exploration and settlement in the region, African-Americans have contributed to the development of Arkansas," said Michelle Satterlee, assistant professor of psychology and co-chair of the JBU Diversity Committee. "The Dr. Marquita Smith Endowed Scholarship is a way for John Brown University to honor the contributions of those who came before and recognize those who will lead in days to come."

In honor of Smith, who worked at John Brown University from 2010 to 2020, the scholarship is available to African American or Black students from Arkansas and the surrounding states, and includes opportunities for funding, mentorship, and community collaboration -- all elements of scholarship and leadership that Smith modeled for her students at JBU.

The scholarship was initiated by Jacob Stratman, dean of the College of Bible, Humanities and the Arts, and his wife Julia, and financially supported by additional JBU faculty and staff, who worked alongside Smith and witnessed her vision for a university that might serve all of its students well, especially those who come from the region and move forward as change agents.

The first scholarship will be offered to a student for the fall of 2021. Students from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Louisiana, Kansas and Missouri are eligible.

JBU has 320 endowed scholarships established by generous donors that award nearly $2.8 million in scholarships to more than 560 students annually. A minimum $10,000 is required to establish an endowed scholarship and many donors continue to add to their scholarship year after year.