Event to feature talk on rock 'n' roll

Joe Butler, manager of education programs at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, will be the featured speaker for "Perspectives in History: Rock & Roll in Little Rock," an event being held at 7 p.m. Thursday via Zoom.

Arkansas DJ Tom Wood will be the host, and a question-and-answer session will follow.

The inspiration for the talk is the Old State House Museum's exhibit "Play It Loud: Concerts at Barton Coliseum," which opened April 27. The event is in collaboration with the Arkansas State House Society, a nonprofit friends group of the Old State House Museum.

Admission is free. Those who are interested can register at https://bit.ly/33hDpWE. More information is available at (501) 324-8649.