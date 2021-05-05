Fayetteville claims conference championship over Bentonville

FAYETTEVILLE -- Maddie Wilburn made the critical plays on offense and defense for Fayetteville on Tuesday.

Wilburn had a goal, an assist, and she batted away a potential tying goal in the final seconds to preserve a 2-1 victory for Fayetteville over Bentonville in Class 6A-West Conference action at Harmon Field. Fayetteville captured the conference championship and earned the No. 1 seed for next week's Class 6A state tournament at Springdale High and Springdale Har-Ber.

Fayetteville (12-0-2, 6A-West) will received a first-round bye and play May 14. The tournament begins on May 13.

"As far as the conference championship and No. 1 seed, that's been our goal since August," Fayetteville coach Joe Thoma said. "We embraced it. Sometime, people get scared of that but I said 'girls, let's be that team.'"

Fayetteville led 2-0 and was very much in control until Star Chesshir scored for Bentonville with 1 minute, 36 seconds left in the match. That goal set up a frenzied finish that unfolded after a free kick for Bentonville with nine seconds left. Fayetteville keeper Haley Woodward rushed out aggressively and batted the kick away from the goal but she was out of position when another Bentonville player got a foot on the ball.

The kick was headed directly toward the Fayetteville goal when Wilburn emerged from the pack and batted the ball out of bounds to preserve the win for Fayetteville, which posed with the conference championship plaque seconds later.

"I saw (Woodward) knock the ball away and, when I saw that Bentonville girl kick it, I just batted it," Wilburn said of her defensive gem to end the game. "To win the conference championship is something we haven't done in the four years I've been here. It's big for girls soccer here."

The loss was the second consecutive for Bentonville (10-2-2, 6A-West), which was shut out 1-0 at Bentonville West on Thursday.

Fayetteville led 2-0 at halftime on goals by Wilburn and Kate Bishop. Both goals came off corner kicks and Wilburn's blast with the left foot from 25 yards away found the back of the net to give Fayetteville a 1-0 lead 13 minutes into the game. Fayetteville went ahead 2-0 when Kate Bishop scored off Wilburn's corner kick with 19:42 left in the first half.

Fayetteville controlled the ball for much of the second half, but Bentonville got on the scoreboard with under two minutes to play when Chesshir moved in on Woodward and kicked the ball into the net before Woodward could kick it away. Bentonville then came close to tying the game on the final possession, but Wilburn batted the kick away to clinch the 6A-West Conference championship for the Lady Bulldogs.

"We talk about covering the keeper, being the sweeper keeper, and that's what she was," Thoma said. "It was a great play on her part to preserve the win."