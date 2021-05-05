Fayetteville man arrested after stabbing

FAYETTEVILLE -- A man was arrested early Tuesday after police say he stabbed a woman in the chest during an argument about their relationship.

Don Clark, 22, of 2760 E. Coy Kaylor Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member, domestic battering and false imprisonment. Clark was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Officers went to the home about 12:47 a.m. after a caller said a woman was yelling for help.

A witness told police Clark and the woman were arguing and the woman told him to leave the apartment, according to a police report. Clark became angry and said he wasn't going to leave.

Clark grabbed a glass smoking device and broke it over his head, then was rummaging through the kitchen utensil drawer, according to the report.

The witness said she and the other woman tried to run and Clark chased them. Clark grabbed the woman from behind, according to the report.

The woman tied to break free and Clark stabbed her once in the chest with a silver knife. The woman was treated and released at Washington Regional Medical Center.

Several tenants in the complex left their apartments and yelled at Clark to let go of the woman before he ran and police caught him, according to the report.