First game finally out of the way

When you've got players who've gone more than 600 days without playing an official game, it's only a matter of time until things get weird.

It took just seven batters Tuesday when the Arkansas Travelers ran themselves into the classic 9-5-3-6-2 force out to end the bottom of the first inning.

And with that, baseball was officially back in North Little Rock.

"[Brian] O'Keefe was fired up to get a hit. He just made a mistake on the bases," Travelers Manager Collin Cowgill said of his player's mistake that led to the wild rundown. "He wanted to get a run to score to second base. He knows that's not the right play. Maybe he'll make that mistake again. That's part of it.

"He's just excited. I don't fault him too much for that."

As much as there was a buzz amongst the 3,581 fans inside Dickey-Stephens Park, there was a similar energy surrounding the players -- most of whom hadn't seen live action in an official game for more than 600 days.

Perhaps it had Naturals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. a little bit too fired up for his first Class AA game. The No. 7 prospect in baseball went 0 for 5 with a pair of strikeouts as he batted second in his Northwest Arkansas debut as the Naturals ultimately won 7-4.

"Defensively, he's pretty incredible. He made some nice plays at short," Cowgill said of Witt. "I'm sure he's upset going 0 for 5 but I don't know how long that's going to last."

But the vibes were good for Travs third baseman Jake Scheiner, who launched a solo home run onto Willow Street to open the home team's scoring ledger for the season.

"For the last 500 days, I've just been thinking about what I'm going to do in my first game back," Scheiner said. "It's been a lot of time thinking and training and working for that moment."

Scheiner, acquired by the Mariners in a June 2019 trade for outfielder Jay Bruce, spent the remainder of that season with Modesto before covid-19 eliminated the 2020 minor-league season.

So the California native had been at home just outside Houston for the last year before returning to Arizona for spring training in February.

While playing in front of crowds in Peoria was nice, Scheiner said he felt something different being able to play for a true home audience.

"Hearing the roar of the crowd, it's just a different feeling," Scheiner said. "Spring training is good and all...but once you get a home crowd like this, it's a lot easier to just go out there and play and feed off that energy."

There are still adjustments to be made for everyone.

The video board at Dickey-Stephens Park wasn't functioning properly. There was Cowgill's figuring out life as a first-time manager on the fly.

And Scheiner? He's still waiting on his car to make it to Little Rock.

"We just got all our furniture in our apartment the other day, so it all sunk in," Scheiner said. "[Once I get my car], I'll feel a little more homey here, but it's been a good transition and it's just nice being with the guys and doing what we do."