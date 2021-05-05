OPINION | BRENDA LOOPER: Giving lie to ‘lie’

I had planned to be back in the office the first week of May; by then it would be a little over two weeks since my second vaccination, meaning I was fully vaccinated.

I was apprehensive but also eager about returning, and proclaimed in my column last week that by this time I’d be on my third day of working in the office again.

That didn’t happen. So did I lie, as so many people nowadays seem to claim media people do as easily as breathing?

Nope, not in the least.

While I was busy preparing for a return to the office, I failed to take into consideration plans the newsroom might have. I could return to the office before they’re completely executed, but I might have to contend with more interruptions than I would have at home, so, for now, here I remain.

Plans evolve as events and new information dictate. It wasn’t a lie, as there was no intent to hide the truth. Nor are many of those things hyper-partisans love calling lies actual lies.

Take, for example, reporting on the death of Officer Brian Sicknick after the Jan. 6 attempted insurrection at the Capitol. Now that the official autopsy report has been released, some are accusing the media of lying about his cause of death. Those people misunderstand (perhaps accidentally, but more likely on purpose) the process of reporting.

On Jan. 7, the Capitol Police released a statement announcing that Sicknick “passed away due to injuries sustained while on-duty. Officer Sicknick was responding to the riots on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol and was injured while physically engaging with protesters. He returned to his division office and collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.” The Wall Street Journal, New York Times and others, relying on the word of a law enforcement official who said that Capitol Police officers had shared the description with colleagues, reported that Sicknick had been struck in the head with a fire extinguisher. That description was shared widely on cable programming and social media, and as information was slow to trickle out, PolitiFact wrote in a February post, it “left news organizations to try to fill in the gaps, and to sort through conflicting reports.” More than a month after its initial article on Sicknick’s death, The Times wrote, “Though law enforcement officials initially said Officer Sicknick was struck with a fire extinguisher, police sources and investigators are at odds over whether he was hit. Medical experts have said he did not die of blunt force trauma, according to one law enforcement official.” Because of that, conservatives took to the airwaves, social media and publications to decry the “lying” media trying to exaggerate what happened Jan. 6.

The official autopsy report, indicating that Sicknick died of two strokes, attributed to natural causes, wasn’t released until April 19 (why it took so long, we don’t know). In the absence of that finding, it’s unsurprising that media members would have to make do with what information they could get on the record from people close to the investigation; the Capitol Police’s opacity throughout didn’t help matters. It’s also unsurprising that opinionators would then blow up every perceived balm to the other side as evidence of media lies.

Sigh.

The whole story is rarely available at once. Investigations by police and by reporters take time and effort, and a fuller picture develops over time, sometimes showing that early reports were wrong, as happened in Sicknick’s case. At least three Capitol Police officers were struck by a fire extinguisher, and initial reports conflated Sicknick as having been one of them. As more information was released, it was reported, and where corrections were due, responsible news outlets issued them.

But being responsible in today’s news atmosphere means hyperpartisan pundits and social media posts accuse you of lying.

Let’s be clear: If a news outlet knew something was false and published it anyway, that would be a lie because there was intention behind it. If a news outlet found out later that something it published was erroneous and then corrected or revised the original story, that is not an admission of lying; it is simply the action of a responsible media outlet correcting a mistake, whether it was its mistake or that of a source.

Calling simple mistakes or anything you don’t agree with a lie is lazy and foolish. The keyword in the definition of “lie” is “intentional.” If someone intends to deceive, that’s a lie. I might bring up that claim of a certain person having had the largest inaugural audience ever as an example of not only a lie, but a poor one that is easily disproved. Of course, if I do that, and bring up the countless fact-checkers who disproved it with actual sources you could check for yourself, I’ll be branded a damn librul. Again.

So let’s stop calling news reporters or fact-checkers liars for no reason other than we don’t like what they report. Save that for the opinionators and others who know that what they peddle is false.

Assistant Editor Brenda Looper is editor

of the Voices page.

adgnewsroom.com .