High school choir brings home state awards

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Siloam Springs High School choirs brought home four state titles from the Arkansas Choral Director's State Choir Competition in March.

The Panther Singers were also selected to be the honor choir at the Arkansas All-State Conference of the 2021-2022 school year, according to Julianna Tufts, head choral director.

All five of the high school choirs submitted recordings for the regional competition in March and received scores high enough to advance to the state competition, Tufts said. Based on the sizes of the choirs, Siloam Springs High School competes with 6A schools across the state, she said.

Both the regional and state competitions were held online and results for the state competition were released last week, Tufts said. The high school's treble choir won a best in class for treble choirs in the large chorus category; the chamber choir won best in class for soprano, alto, tenor and bass (SATB) choirs in the medium chorus category; and Panther Singers won best in class in the large SATB chorus category and best overall in the category, meaning they received the highest scores over any other 6A chorus, she said.

"Words cannot express how proud we are of our students and how proud we we are to be a member of the SSHS Panther family," Tufts said.

Tufts said she and choir director Ethan Wells started the year wondering if they would be able to do anything in choir because of the covid-19 restrictions. They were able to find solutions to social distancing requirements and ended up being able to accomplish a lot.

"We are so proud that all our efforts came together and the kids got some awards that made them feel proud," she said.