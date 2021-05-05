High School graduation protocols announced

PEA RIDGE -- Graduation ceremonies are scheduled for School District students

Pea Ridge High School graduation is scheduled for 2 p.m. May 15 on the football field. According to high school officials, each student will receive 10 tickets to distribute to family and friends. Social distancing will be observed.

In the event of inclement weather, graduation will be in the new Pea Ridge High School arena and each graduate will receive six tickets (of the originally planned 10) marked for indoor graduation.

Protocol because of covid-19 restrictions are ticket required, socially distanced seating encouraged, family members encouraged to sit with members of their household, face coverings encouraged but not required and a school employee will continuously wipe down/clean common areas. For the arena, the same requirements are in force and in addition, no food or drinks are allowed.

Kindergarten graduation is slated for May 26 with two ceremonies scheduled to decrease crowding.

The Navigator Pod (Ms. Clark, Mrs. Schroeder, Mrs. Crook, and Mrs. Wells) ceremony will begin at 8:30 a.m. in the Pea Ridge Junior High School gym.

The Explorer Pod (Mrs. Shackelford, Mrs. Bounds, Mrs. Claytor, and Mrs. Wilkins) ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. in the junior high gym.

On May 26, students are requested to attend school like it is a regular school day. School officials said it's important they arrive at school on time. The students don't need to bring anything with them. If a child forgets and brings something with him/her, a parent may pick it up at the Primary School office, after graduation. Students will leave with parents after the ceremony.

For the safety of the students and to follow compliance of CDC guidelines, the following procedures will be implemented, for kindergarten graduation:

• Each student will receive four colored tickets for graduation. Each person entering the gym will need to have a ticket (this includes children).

• Bleacher sections in the gym will be divided by colors. This is to help with social distancing.

• Visitors are asked to sit in the bleacher section that matches the color of the child's ticket.

• Due to covid-19 restrictions, families must remain in the bleachers during the ceremony. Only students and school faculty are allowed on the floor of the gym.

• After the ceremony, school officials will ask for all family members, except the parent with the exit ticket, to leave the gym and meet outside.

• Exit Tickets: Students will receive one exit ticket to be used during dismissal. When the ceremony is over, families will be called by section to pick up students.

• When the section is called, school officials ask for one adult with the exit ticket to pick up the child from his/her teacher. All other adults must exit the gym.

• School officials said students will not be released without the exit ticket. Officials said this will be a good time for the parent to take a picture of the student with their teacher.

• Once parents have their child in hand, they are asked to move outside the building to take family pictures.

Annette Beard may be reached by email at abeard@nwadg.com.