Happy birthday (May 5): Your style radiates and people give you lovely feedback that lets you know they are experiencing you on multiple levels — from their five senses to their intellect to more intangible modes of appreciation.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You'd love not to think of yourself at all — to be entirely unselfconsciously immersed in a state of flow as you execute the various activities of your day. Isn't that what true confidence is? You'll attain it for brief moments.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Even though it's easier to think things through than it is to carry them out in practice, you're in a mood to skip the plan and get right into action. It's an instinct that won't let you down.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You are thoughtful and will focus on what fits a situation instead of on all the things you could possibly bring to the table. This shift of focus is what sets you apart as a mature and effective leader.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): It is good to feel the yearning. Otherwise, how would you know what you deeply want? But once you realize just what that is, you'd do well to shift to a more active method of making things happen.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): In critical moments, your private self and public self will be equal. You will make the same choice alone that you would make if millions of people were watching.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You've done things for other people that you wouldn't allow them to do for you. There's an adjustment to make in this regard because relationships will thrive best on a two-way street.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Worry is a product of time travel. Jumping to the future prematurely causes worry and dwelling on the past does, too. In the operative moment — this one here — there is no room for worry, only action.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You're getting so used to finding something to like in those less-than-ideal situations that your thoughts automatically gravitate to the positive things, the advantages and your points of leverage.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The answers don't always have to come from you. Try a proven strategy from a friend/mentor/book/program. You'll find that you have a knack for duplicating success formulas.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Different brains come with different styles of thought. Some have an audible running narrative in their head and others just feel the impulse and move. You'll enjoy working with those whose style is diverse from yours.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The laws of leaning suggest that laying your weight into things that you have no control of puts you at risk for a fall. How can you emotionally, physically or financially prop yourself up better?

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): When you do what you enjoy, highlight the parts you love and revel in what you find exciting, you won't have to wonder if the others are digging it, too. They will follow your lead.

A KNOW-IT-ALL ALERT FROM MERCURY

These early stages of Mercury in Gemini come across as an open invitation to know-it-alls. Keep in mind that nobody cares how much another person knows. A person could be the smartest person in the whole wide world and everyone around would still be just wondering about the things of relevance to their own curiosity.

COSMIC QUESTION

Continuing from yesterday’s question from a Leo making many offers to a world that is not accepting them…

Venus will amp up Leo’s powers of attraction at the end of June, and the close of July begins the good fortune of the sun’s spotlight. In the meantime, there are lessons to learn and savor about rejection.

Rejection is almost never personal. Though it comes naturally to treat it as though it is a barb aimed at our very being, that instinct is confused, mistaken and does absolutely no good to heed. The reason most rejection is not personal is that it can’t be. Most people don’t even know us well enough to reject us personally. They are usually saying no to a small sliver of what we offer the world. More often than not, the reason they say no is that the offer does not seem like a good fit for them and their needs.

If you are a size 10, you’ll have to pass on the size 3 jeans. Even if the size 3 jeans are the best in the entire world, the jeans are of no use to a person who cannot wear them.

My advice, dear Leo, is to put even more into the world over the next seven weeks and try to rack up as many rejections in as many different areas as you can get so you’ll be ready with that superstar attitude and charisma when the offers flow in this summer!

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Grammy Award winner Adele was born when the sun and lucky Jupiter were both in Taurus, the sign of the voice. However, the predominant energy in this soul singer’s natal chart is Capricorn — where her moon, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune reside. This bodes well for career longevity, as it boasts a stellar work ethic and a knack for making sound business decisions.