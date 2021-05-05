I-30 bridge job to shift traffic in Saline County

Westbound traffic on Interstate 30 in Saline County starting tonight will shift to a temporary bypass bridge at the I-30/U.S. 67 interchange west of Benton, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

The shift on the bypass bridge over U.S. 67/Arkansas 229 will take place between 10 p.m. today and 6 a.m. Thursday, weather permitting.

Moving traffic to the bypass bridge will allow crews to demolish the I-30 westbound bridges over U.S. 67/Arkansas 229 as part of a $187.3 million project to widen a 5.5-mile section of I-30 between Sevier Street in Benton and U.S. 70.

Work to demolish the westbound I-30 bridges at the interchange will begin this weekend and require detours for traffic on U.S. 67/Arkansas 229 that were in place two weeks ago.

The following detours will be in place:

• U.S 67/Arkansas 229 north from Haskell to I-30 westbound or to continue on Arkansas. 229: Take I-30 east to Sevier Street in Benton and return to I-30 west via the South Street bridge. The detour is approximately 5 miles and 7 minutes.

• Arkansas 229 south to I-30 east or to continue north on U.S. 67/Arkansas 229 toward Haskell: Take I-30 west to Old Military Road and return to I-30 east using the overpass. The detour is approximately 15 miles and 20 minutes.

• I-30 westbound to U.S. 67/ Arkansas 229 south toward Haskell: Continue on I-30 west to Old Military Road and return to I-30 east using the overpass. The detour is approximately 15 miles and 20 minutes.

• I-30 eastbound to Arkansas 229 northbound: Continue on I-30 east to Sevier Street and return to I-30 west via the South Street Bridge. The detour is approximately 5 miles and 7 minutes.

Traffic will be controlled with construction barricades, traffic barrels and signs, the department said.