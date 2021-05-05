I-430 bridge lanes set to shut tonight

Work on the Interstate 430 bridge over the Arkansas River in Pulaski County will require a lane closing tonight, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Crews will close the northbound outside and middle lanes between Cantrell Road in Little Rock and Maumelle Boulevard in North Little Rock from 8 p.m. today until 6 a.m. Thursday, weather permitting/.

Signs, concrete barrier walls, and traffic drums will control traffic, the department said. The lane closings were scheduled to take place during the same hours on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, the department said.