Inflation remarks stir some confusion

WASHINGTON -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen insisted Tuesday that she is not concerned about the risks of economic overheating hours after her earlier comments about inflation caused a brief panic on Wall Street and invited fresh scrutiny about the White House's position.

The confusion sparked by the usually carefully measured treasury chief showed the delicate situation the Biden administration confronts as it seeks to continue ramping up government spending at a time when the economy appears to be growing much faster than many had projected.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HG8maGVkxWA]

First, in an interview with The Atlantic that aired Tuesday morning, Yellen defended more than $4 trillion in new spending that the Biden administration proposed in recent weeks, saying it was necessary to help the economy. She added that if the money was approved by Congress, it could require the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates to prevent the economy from expanding too rapidly.

The Fed -- not the Treasury Department -- sets interest-rate policy, but Yellen's has a unique vantage point, having led the Fed at the end of the Obama administration and beginning of the Trump administration. Raising interest rates can slow the pace of economic growth by increasing the cost of borrowing.

"It may be that interest rates will have to rise somewhat to make sure our economy does not overheat, even though the additional spending is relatively small relative to the size of the economy," Yellen said. "It could cause some very modest increases in interest rates to get that reallocation."

But at a separate event with The Wall Street Journal later on Tuesday, Yellen was adamant that she was not concerned about inflation and stressed she was not predicting or recommending an imminent increase in rates.

"I don't think there's going to be an inflationary problem, but if there is the Fed can be counted on to address them," Yellen said.

The confusion over Yellen's remarks reflects the broader challenge facing the administration as it tries to both demonstrate it is closely monitoring inflation without suggesting the economy is running into trouble because of White House policy.

"U.S. policymakers are testing the limits of Goldilocks: They are trying to heat up the economy as fast as possible without generating serious inflation," economists from Bank of America Global Research wrote in a recent note.

The Biden administration has so far not suggested it is rethinking any of its ambitious spending plans in the face of inflationary price pressures and Yellen said late Tuesday that the proposals were all necessary to help the economy.

INFLATION FACTORS

While some economists have complained about all the new and proposed government spending adding to inflationary pressures, there appear to be a number of factors that are driving prices higher in certain sectors. Some of them have nothing to do with the government's spending.

For example, the sudden restart of the U.S. economy and continued problems in global supply chains has led to a shortage on a range of items -- from computer chips to rental cars -- is driving prices up sharply.

Yellen's remarks created further pressure on the S&P 500, which added to its losses for the day before recovering. The tech-heavy Nasdaq closed the day down around 1.9%.

Even though Yellen sought to eventually downplay the near-term risks of inflation, another senior White House official made clear Tuesday that the risks posed by rising prices were something the Biden administration was monitoring closely.

"We take inflationary risk incredibly seriously," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

TRUMP AND THE FED

During his administration, President Donald Trump pressured the Fed to lower interest rates to juice the economy and help offset in part the economic pressures caused by his trade war. Yellen's initial comments on Tuesday, the ones about interest rate increases potentially being necessary, suggested the Fed might be needed for a different purpose -- to cool off an economy that was growing too quickly. Trump was criticized for trying to pressure the Fed, and Yellen tried to make clear on Tuesday that she was not trying to sway the central bank in any way.

The federal government has pumped trillions of dollars in emergency spending into the economy since last year, including Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package, which passed in March. Some analysts fear this surge in cash will lead consumer demand to outstrip supply, bidding up prices in a way that hurts many Americans.

The Federal Reserve does have ways to address inflation in their tool kit, but there have not been major concerns about it for decades. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has not indicated that near-term government spending increases could suddenly lead to a big inflation concern.

"We've been living in a world of strong deflationary pressures -- around the world, really -- for a quarter of a century, and we don't think that a one-time surge in spending leading to temporary price increases would disrupt that," Powell told Congress in March.

Information for this article was contributed by Rachel Siegel and Tony Romm of The Washington Post.