Some time back I proposed three questions about the Clintons for conservatives to address. There were no takers, so I will give my answers.

Can you name anyone in American political history who has been investigated more than the Clintons? No, I cannot. Can you name a crime they have not been accused of? Possibly jaywalking. After all the accusations and investigations, where are the convictions? There are no convictions because the accusations were and are lies. The Republicans were using the Josef Goebbels big-lie technique to smear the Clintons.

I bring this up because they are doing the same thing with their lies about widespread voter fraud. Never mind that Republican-demanded recounts showed that the elections were honest and accurate. The goal is to justify the passage of voter "integrity" (Jim Crow) laws to suppress the minority vote.

This is not the Republican Party of my parents and grandparents. Today's Republican Party looks frighteningly like a neo-fascist personality cult.

JAMES B. SAWYER

Fayetteville

Thought experiment

I believe there is no such thing as structural (or systemic) racism. Racism, by definition or at least by connotation, is inherently ethically monstrous. But only a person can do what is ethically monstrous. Therefore, we can ascribe racism only to persons. Saying that a structure is ethically monstrous is like saying that a building is kind or that 2+2 is blue. It is a simple category error. Thus, if we are to maintain the ordinary meaning of racism, which conveys ethical wrongness, we must reject that structural racism is even a thing.

But, of course, progressives like to hijack language, so let's suppose that racism can be structural. If that's the case, then racism is not inherently immoral. A structure cannot do what is right or wrong, so it cannot be evaluated ethically. Thus, structural racism cannot be ethically evaluated, in which case there is some form of racism that is not immoral. This entails that racism is not inherently wrong. Yet, if that is the case, racism should not ethically enrage us inherently. You would be irrational if you were morally mad at a chimney or a boat. So, even if we assume that the progressives' definition is correct -- and it isn't -- it entails that racism isn't even a morally bad thing in and of itself. Therefore, the progressives' understanding of racism, contrary to what they think, actually undermines the severity of racism. Racism might be widespread, but it isn't something that should inherently make us ethically mad.

So, either (1) racism is an ethically bad thing inherently, and there is no such thing as structural racism; or (2) there is such a thing as structural racism, and racism is not an ethically bad thing inherently.

STEPHEN IRBY

Fayetteville

Further legislation

To the Arkansas Legislature which has recently passed multiple bills regarding abortion: You have had no problem reaching into a woman's body and making laws about what she can do with her body when she finds herself in an unplanned pregnancy. Please remember that she did not get into this situation herself. I am not going to defend either pro-choice or pro-life. I am just asking for fairness.

I want you to legislate that every man when he reaches puberty submit a DNA sample for a database. This is so the state can locate this man to get child support and medical care for the unwanted child that is born because he did not want to practice safe sex.

The unwanted children are in danger of being neglected or abused and many will end up being wards of the state and a taxpayer expense.

Please reach into a man's life by demanding that he take responsibility for a situation which you, through laws, created.

Note: Most of the state legislatures that have passed these restrictive laws are made up of mostly men.

TOBY SNYDER

Harrison

Humor is everywhere

I agree with recent letter-writers that humor is found from the lawmakers, to letter-writers, to little children who make us smile daily.

As a senior citizen, I am concerned that so few people care about others. But during this last year, I have had phone calls from people in many places ... even other countries ... late at night, even ... showing concern about my car warranty, my health coverage, etc.

What a world in which we live!

JOHN WAY

Cave City

The Trumpian view

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette surely must know there are some Democrats living in Arkansas, me being one of them, that do get tired of the editorial page putting out the snarky view like the Sunday edition. The only thing different with their views and Fox News is it's not quite as pointed, but just as Trumpian.

Trump lost; get over it.

CARL ANDERSON

Hot Springs Village