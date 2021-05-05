Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

​​​​​Little Rock Zoo introduces 4-year-old lion as newest resident

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 12:29 p.m.
Amboseli is the newest lion at the Little Rock Zoo, the zoo announced Tuesday. Photo courtesy of the Little Rock Zoo

The Little Rock Zoo announced its newest resident is a 4-year-old African lion named Amboseli.

Amboseli was born in February of 2017 at the Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison, Wis. as part of a species survival plan, marketing director Joy Matlock said in a news release.

At the zoo, he will have the company of two lionesses, Inara and Saphira, Matlock said.

The zoo said Amboseli enjoys playing with toys and working with his new keepers.

He was first introduced to the lionesses last Friday from a distance, according to the release. Next, they will meet through mesh to mesh contact, before they start living together, the release states.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT